Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

