Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

INSP opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

