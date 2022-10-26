Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Up 3.2%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIN shares. StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.