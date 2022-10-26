Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IPI opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $616.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $121.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 381.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

