Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $432.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.43. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

