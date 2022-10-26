Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,362,454 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth about $18,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,769,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 612,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 184.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 602,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3,566.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 501,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 65.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,014,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

