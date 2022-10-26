Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

