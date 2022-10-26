Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

ISTR stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

