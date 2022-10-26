iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after buying an additional 1,413,273 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,962,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.