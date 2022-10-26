iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

