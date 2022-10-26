Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 67,501 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NEX opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

