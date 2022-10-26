Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

