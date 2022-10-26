Jennison Associates LLC Has $687,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Newmark Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.81. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

