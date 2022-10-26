Jennison Associates LLC Invests $582,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,327,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $2,066.92 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,863.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,658.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

