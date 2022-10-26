Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

