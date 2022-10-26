Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 7,058 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

