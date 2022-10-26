Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Paylocity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $7,125,849.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,395,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $226.95 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.93.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

