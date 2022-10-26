Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,320,864 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 258,792 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 297,913 shares of company stock worth $3,139,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

