Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $435.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.