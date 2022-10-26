Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

DECK stock opened at $369.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.45.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

