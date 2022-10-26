Jet Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142,747.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.35 million and $142,747.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07817962 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $143,266.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

