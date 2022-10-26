JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

