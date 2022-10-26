JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JKS stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.