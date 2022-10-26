JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

