JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193.43 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00014959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $193.43 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,556,685 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

