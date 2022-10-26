Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,302 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.56% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

