Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.