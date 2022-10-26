Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

