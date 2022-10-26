Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 378.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 573,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 453,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

