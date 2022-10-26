Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading 3.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $72.31 and last traded at $71.57. 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $28,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 272.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,062 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $20,978,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

