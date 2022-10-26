KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KREF opened at $16.59 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

