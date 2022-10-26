KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.