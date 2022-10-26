Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $190.57 million and approximately $39,058.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

