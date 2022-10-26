Konnect (KCT) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $185,334.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,280.13 or 0.30480942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011905 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

