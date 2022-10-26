Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LARK opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

