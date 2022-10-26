Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

