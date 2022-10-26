Lincoln National Corp Buys New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of DNA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 195,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $515,636.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,969,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,918,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,980 shares of company stock worth $7,935,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

