Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Lithia Motors worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 53,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $198.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

