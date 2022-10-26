Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.9 %

LYV opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

