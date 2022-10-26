Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.