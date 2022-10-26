Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGS opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 32.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

