Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stake Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Magna International by 9,929.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Magna International Stock Up 2.6 %

MGA opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.