MagnetGold (MTG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,538.00

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $210.49 million and $2,538.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

