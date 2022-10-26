Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MPC opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

