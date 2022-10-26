Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $165.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.