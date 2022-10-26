MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $8.05-$8.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $628.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other MarineMax news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

