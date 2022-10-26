Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MATX opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Matson has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 30.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

