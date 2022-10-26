Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $29.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 22,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 388,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $359.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

