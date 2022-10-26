Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

