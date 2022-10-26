Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1818 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MTR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

